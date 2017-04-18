Goodyear to announce first quarter 2017 financial results

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will report first quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, April 28, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9 a.m.

Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; and Laura K. Thompson, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to the commencement of the call, the company will post the financial and other related information that will be presented on its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

Investors, members of the media and other interested persons can access the conference call on the website or via telephone by calling either (800) 895-1715 or (785) 424-1059 before 8:55 a.m. and providing the Conference ID “Goodyear.” A taped replay will be available by calling (800) 839-2457 or (402) 220-7217. The replay will also remain available on the website.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.