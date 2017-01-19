Good Housekeeping names Toyota Prius Two Eco ‘Best New Hybrid’

Good Housekeeping this week announced the winners of its Best New Car Awards for 2017, and selected the 2016 Toyota Prius Two Eco as the Best New Hybrid. The Awards appear in the February issue, on newsstands January 17.

The Good Housekeeping Institute worked with Car and Driver, the leading authority on all things automotive, to screen more than 100 new vehicles, narrowing it down to the top 25 for further scrutiny. After driving over 1,200 miles on test tracks and open roads, engineers from the GHI Labs and consumer testers rated cars on value, safety, smoothness, handling, interior design and comfort and onboard technology.

“It’s a money-saving hybrid with a sleek, futuristic design,” says Good Housekeeping. “The knockout gas mileage you can expect from a Prius improves with every new model, and this one is no exception.”

