Golf with new 1.5 TSI1 engine now available to order

Volkswagen is equipping the new Golf with its most modern engine generation, the 1.5 TSI Evo (110 kW / 150 PS). The four-cylinder petrol engine features common rail direct injection, turbocharger and Active Cylinder Management (ACT). The new Golf 1.5 TSI is available for purchase immediately and from the Comfortline equipment line upwards. The base price for the Golf is €24,350, prices for the Golf Variant 1.5 TSI2 start from €26,400.

The 1.5 TSI develops its maximum power potential of 250 Newton metres from as little as 1,500 rpm. In the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) the consumption range for the version with manual gearbox is 5.0 l/100 km (114 g/km CO2). In conjunction with the optional 7-speed DSG, an average of 4.9 l/100 km and 112 g/km CO2 is achieved.

The new 1.5 TSI Evo engine is a high-tech unit of the most modern design. Its common-rail system injects fuel into the combustion chambers at up to 350 bar – the injection quantity and duration are controlled electronically. The exhaust emissions, fuel consumption and acoustic operating characteristics of the engine can be positively influenced by controlling the combustion process: The engine runs more quietly, uses less petrol and produces less emissions.

When travelling within the engine speed range of 1,400–4,000 rpm and at speeds up to 130 km/h, the Active Cylinder Management (ACT) imperceptibly switches two of the four cylinders off completely, depending on the load. In this way too, fuel consumption and emissions are significantly reduced.

Indirect charge air cooling is used in the 1.5 TSI Evo, web cooling between the cylinders and a cross-flow cooling system in the cylinder head to increase the efficiency of the new compact turbo engine. Temperature-sensitive components such as the throttle valve are located downstream of the intercooler, which optimises their temperature. In addition, the TSI offers a particularly innovative thermal management system with map cooling module.

Another variant of the 1.5 TSI with 96 kW / 130 PS3 and additional technical highlights will be available in the middle of the year.

