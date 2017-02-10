Gold for Audi Q2 in the German Design Award competition

The Audi Q2* has won the gold in the German Design Award. At the award ceremony today in Frankfurt am Main, the compact SUV secured the highest award for “Excellent Production Design – Transportation.”

“The Audi Q2 surprises with a design that is fully independent and not just a scaled-down version of its big brother,” the jury said in their decision. The new SUV presents itself as an automobile with balanced proportions, which offers plenty of space for its class and is at least as much fun. “This elegant car has the potential to be a trendsetter,” according to the jury’s summary.

The polygonal design of the Audi Q2 brings new facets to the brand’s formal idiom. At the front, a strong image is created by the Singleframe grille in octagonal design that is positioned up high as well as by the large air inlets. On its flanks the Q2 plays with polygon forms. Below the windows, the sharply drawn shoulder line divides into two contours, one above the other. They frame a concave surface with six corners. The concave shape of the flanks emphasizes the wheels and with them the quattro character of the Audi Q2. The interior takes up the taut and angular form language of the exterior. Despite the coupé-like roof line and compact outer dimensions, adults enjoy ample head and leg room in the rear. One highlight in the interior is the LED lighting package with backlit decorative trim. These shine with a homogeneous light that can be selected from ten colors using the control system.

“A stringent brand design with strong, independent products – that is the goal of our new design strategy,” said Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte. “I am therefore enormously pleased to receive not only the extraordinary customer response but also acknowledgment from an independent jury of experts.”

The German Design Award is presented by the German Design Council and is one of the most prestigious competitions in the design industry. With the prize, the international jury panel recognizes innovative products and projects that break new ground in the German and international design world.

Fuel consumption of the model named above

Audi Q2:

Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.8 – 4.1 (40.6 – 57.4 US mpg)**;

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 134 – 109 (215.7 – 175.4 g/mi)**

** Figures depend on the tire/wheel sets used and the engine/transmission variant

