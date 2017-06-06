GMC Strengthen professional grade “Like A Pro”

Today, GMC debuts “Like A Pro,” a new campaign evolving its “We Are Professional Grade” positioning. “Like A Pro” celebrates GMC vehicles and customers — people who passionately live life to a higher standard. The “Like A Pro” campaign illustrates the core values of “We Are Professional Grade” and shows the emotional connection customers have with their GMC trucks and SUV models.

GMC owners demand vehicles that are designed, engineered and built to a higher standard. For nearly 20 years, GMC has established a strong reputation with “We Are Professional Grade.”

“Our owners are dedicated individuals, respected by their peers, whose passion and abilities set them apart,” said Rich Latek, GMC marketing director. “Their values reflect our ‘Professional Grade’ spirit and we look forward to bringing that emotional connection to life. And we’re excited to show how we think our customers live their lives like pros.”

The new ads feature GMC Denali trucks and SUVs — the pinnacle of Professional Grade. Earlier this year, GMC Denali models passed the 1 million sales milestone and represent nearly 30 percent of GMC retail sales. The campaign also debuts the all-new GMC Terrain, which launches later this summer. Terrain joins the hot-selling, recently redesigned GMC Acadia in the GMC SUV lineup. GMC Acadia sales have increased more than 50 percent calendar year to date.

The lead ad, “How Do You Want To Live — Anthem,” will air in 30- and 60-second executions. This new work showcases those who reach higher in everything they do. On Father’s Day, GMC will debut “Dad Like A Pro” in select media, including the final round of a major golf tournament. The 60-second spot gives an inside look at the relationship between a father and his son. The emotional connection in the spot is further enhanced by the casting of a real-life father and son. In July, a new Acadia spot called “Third Row Like A Pro” will be added. This spot showcases a parent maximizing the versatility and capability of the GMC Acadia. In unique time-lapsed editing, you see the driver manage three rows, three sports … no problem.

The campaign will showcase the GMC brand across media channels and consumer touchpoints from broadcast television to the showroom floor. Join the conversation on social media using #LikeAPro.

