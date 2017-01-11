GM takes top honor in IHS Markit loyalty awards for second consecutive year

IHS Markit, a leading source of global automotive industry information, analysis and insight, has recognized General Motors (NYSE: GM) as the company with the highest overall customer loyalty for the second consecutive year. The announcement was made tonight at the Automotive News World Congress held in conjunction with the North American International Auto Show.

IHS Markit loyalty awards are presented annually to companies and brands that demonstrate the ability to retain owners over repeat buying cycles. They are the only fact-based awards in the industry focused on owner loyalty. Awards are based on consumer transactions and information obtained from state registration and lease transaction information.

In addition to the recognition of GM as the company with the best “Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer” during the 2016 model year, the Chevrolet Volt, GMC Yukon Denali XL and the Cadillac brand were also honored:

Cadillac earned the “Most Improved Super Loyalist” award. Super Loyalists are customers who make three consecutive brand purchases.

The Chevrolet Volt and GMC Yukon Denali XL each received the top award in their segment for loyalty.

“Loyal customers are the foundation of our brands and they are the strongest advocates we have to attract new customers,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America. “The recognition we are receiving from IHS Markit and the rapid market share growth we have seen in the United States follow years of steady investment in new products and every aspect of the ownership experience, including new dealership facilities, advanced technology and customer service.”

GM was the fastest growing full-line automaker in 2016 based on retail market share, which was up 0.5 percentage points to an estimated 16.8 percent. Chevrolet continues to be the U.S. automotive industry’s fastest-growing brand, with retail market share up nearly 1 point in the past two years to 11.1 percent.

The Chevrolet Volt had its best sales year ever in 2016, with deliveries up 61 percent versus 2015. The GMC Yukon XL saw deliveries increase 18 percent in 2016, with more than 60 percent of customers purchasing Denali models.

Cadillac is also growing rapidly around the world. The brand’s global sales in 2016 were up 11 percent to more than 300,000 vehicles, the most since 1986.

