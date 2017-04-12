GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing

General Motors has reviewed the preliminary proxy materials filed by Greenlight Capital. Our evaluation of the overall proposal remains unchanged.

General Motors presented Greenlight’s Dividend Share idea to the rating agencies fully and fairly. The rating agencies’ public statements issued regarding the Greenlight proposal clearly indicate that they understood the idea in all its facets, and would represent a credit negative if implemented. Any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and irresponsible.

