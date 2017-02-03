GM statement on manufacturing investments

General Motors today announced it will invest $47 million in its manufacturing facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Bay City, Michigan to prepare for future product programs. The combined investments will result in 230 retained jobs in the U.S.
This is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing operations announced by the company in January. GM has invested more than $21 billion in U.S. operations since 2009.
Investment Details:
- Spring Hill Manufacturing
- $27 million to prepare the plant to assemble a right-hand-drive crossover for export to Australia as the Holden Acadia
- Jobs: 215 hourly and salaried jobs retained
- Current employment: 4,097
- Spring Hill vehicle assembly also produces the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossovers
- Bay City Powertrain
- $20 million to support production of cam rough machining operations for future engine programs
- Jobs: 15 hourly jobs retained
- Current employment: 379
- Bay City Powertrain produces engine components used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles