GM statement on manufacturing investments

General Motors today announced it will invest $47 million in its manufacturing facilities in Spring Hill, Tennessee and Bay City, Michigan to prepare for future product programs. The combined investments will result in 230 retained jobs in the U.S.

This is part of a $1 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing operations announced by the company in January. GM has invested more than $21 billion in U.S. operations since 2009.

Investment Details:

Spring Hill Manufacturing

$27 million to prepare the plant to assemble a right-hand-drive crossover for export to Australia as the Holden Acadia

Jobs: 215 hourly and salaried jobs retained

Current employment: 4,097

Spring Hill vehicle assembly also produces the Cadillac XT5 and GMC Acadia crossovers

Bay City Powertrain

$20 million to support production of cam rough machining operations for future engine programs

Jobs: 15 hourly jobs retained

Current employment: 379

Bay City Powertrain produces engine components used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.