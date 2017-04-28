GM reports strong net income, up 33.5 percent to $2.6 billion

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced record first-quarter earnings and revenue driven by robust retail sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States, continued growth of GM Financial and effective cost performance around the globe.
First-quarter 2017 Records:
- Revenue of $41.2 billion, up 10.6 percent
- EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion, up 27.9 percent
- EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.2 percent, up 1.1 points
- EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.70, up 34.9 percent
- North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion, up 48.8 percent
- North America revenue of $29.3 billion, up 10.7 percent
Records:
- GM Financial net revenue of $2.9 billion, up 38.7 percent
For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.
Investor analyst conference call
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Executive Vice President and CFO Chuck Stevens will host a conference call for investor analysts at 10 a.m. EDT today to discuss first-quarter business results. The call will include introductory remarks followed by a question and answer session for analysts. Journalists who wish to listen to the call can dial in using the following numbers:
United States: 1-888-808-8618
International: +1-949-484-0645
Name of Call: GM Earnings Call
(Note: All comparisons are year-over-year versus Q1 2016)*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.