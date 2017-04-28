GM reports strong net income, up 33.5 percent to $2.6 billion

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today announced record first-quarter earnings and revenue driven by robust retail sales of full-size trucks and crossovers in the United States, continued growth of GM Financial and effective cost performance around the globe.

First-quarter 2017 Records:

Revenue of $41.2 billion, up 10.6 percent

EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion, up 27.9 percent

EBIT-adjusted margin of 8.2 percent, up 1.1 points

EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.70, up 34.9 percent

North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.4 billion, up 48.8 percent

North America revenue of $29.3 billion, up 10.7 percent

Records:

GM Financial net revenue of $2.9 billion, up 38.7 percent

For complete details and to see reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, click here to download the full press release, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

Investor analyst conference call

GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Executive Vice President and CFO Chuck Stevens will host a conference call for investor analysts at 10 a.m. EDT today to discuss first-quarter business results. The call will include introductory remarks followed by a question and answer session for analysts. Journalists who wish to listen to the call can dial in using the following numbers:

United States: 1-888-808-8618

International: +1-949-484-0645

Name of Call: GM Earnings Call

(Note: All comparisons are year-over-year versus Q1 2016)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.