GM posts May deliveries of 294,425 Vehicles in China

General Motors and its joint ventures in China had their second-best May results ever, with sales of 294,425 vehicles.

Cadillac deliveries surged 65 percent from a year earlier, reaching a new high for May. It was the luxury brand’s 15th consecutive month of double-digit growth. Baojun also posted record May deliveries, with sales increasing 47 percent on an annual basis fueled by the hot-selling Baojun 510 SUV launched in February.

GM deliveries of SUVs, MPVs and luxury vehicles accounted for about half of total sales last month, increasing a combined 9.5 percent from a year earlier. The company will launch more than 10 new and refreshed models in the second half of 2017, including the new Buick Regal upper-medium sedan, Baojun 310 Wagon and Wuling Hong Guang S3 SUV.

Cadillac

Cadillac’s May deliveries totaled 14,154 units. In the first five months, Cadillac’s deliveries rose 86 percent from a year earlier.

The XT5 SUV remained the brand’s best-selling model, with more than 5,000 sold in May.

Deliveries of the ATS-L luxury sport sedan soared 93 percent, giving it an 11 th consecutive month of double-digit growth.

consecutive month of double-digit growth. XTS luxury sedan sales were up 45 percent year over year.

Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan almost doubled from the previous May.

Buick

Buick deliveries totaled 94,023 units in May.

Sales of the GL8 MPV family surged 78 percent year on year, driven by the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir.

The Envision SUV had deliveries of 16,240 units, maintaining its strong performance.

LaCrosse deliveries jumped 122 percent from last May to over 7,800 units.

The Verano family had its second-best monthly sales this year, as demand rose 14 percent on an annual basis.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet deliveries totaled 37,571 units in May.

Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s top-of-the-range model, were up 36 percent from last May.

Cavalier sales surpassed 10,000 units in its first May in China.

The Equinox global SUV had deliveries of nearly 4,000 units in its first full month in the domestic market.

Baojun

Baojun deliveries increased to 64,075 units in May.

The Baojun 510 had deliveries of 23,353 units, maintaining its leadership position in the competitive small SUV segment.

The Baojun 310 remained popular in the passenger car segment, with over 10,000 units delivered.

Baojun 730 MPV demand exceeded 18,000 units, continuing its segment leadership.

Wuling

Wuling delivered 84,602 units in May.

The Hong Guang S MPV had sales of 35,523 units.

The Rong Guang family sold more than 38,000 units.

