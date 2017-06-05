GM posts May deliveries of 294,425 Vehicles in China

General Motors and its joint ventures in China had their second-best May results ever, with sales of 294,425 vehicles.
Cadillac deliveries surged 65 percent from a year earlier, reaching a new high for May. It was the luxury brand’s 15th consecutive month of double-digit growth. Baojun also posted record May deliveries, with sales increasing 47 percent on an annual basis fueled by the hot-selling Baojun 510 SUV launched in February.
GM deliveries of SUVs, MPVs and luxury vehicles accounted for about half of total sales last month, increasing a combined 9.5 percent from a year earlier. The company will launch more than 10 new and refreshed models in the second half of 2017, including the new Buick Regal upper-medium sedan, Baojun 310 Wagon and Wuling Hong Guang S3 SUV.
Cadillac
- Cadillac’s May deliveries totaled 14,154 units. In the first five months, Cadillac’s deliveries rose 86 percent from a year earlier.
- The XT5 SUV remained the brand’s best-selling model, with more than 5,000 sold in May.
- Deliveries of the ATS-L luxury sport sedan soared 93 percent, giving it an 11th consecutive month of double-digit growth.
- XTS luxury sedan sales were up 45 percent year over year.
- Deliveries of the CT6 prestige sedan almost doubled from the previous May.
Buick
- Buick deliveries totaled 94,023 units in May.
- Sales of the GL8 MPV family surged 78 percent year on year, driven by the new-generation GL8 and GL8 Avenir.
- The Envision SUV had deliveries of 16,240 units, maintaining its strong performance.
- LaCrosse deliveries jumped 122 percent from last May to over 7,800 units.
- The Verano family had its second-best monthly sales this year, as demand rose 14 percent on an annual basis.
Chevrolet
- Chevrolet deliveries totaled 37,571 units in May.
- Deliveries of the Malibu family, Chevrolet’s top-of-the-range model, were up 36 percent from last May.
- Cavalier sales surpassed 10,000 units in its first May in China.
- The Equinox global SUV had deliveries of nearly 4,000 units in its first full month in the domestic market.
Baojun
- Baojun deliveries increased to 64,075 units in May.
- The Baojun 510 had deliveries of 23,353 units, maintaining its leadership position in the competitive small SUV segment.
- The Baojun 310 remained popular in the passenger car segment, with over 10,000 units delivered.
- Baojun 730 MPV demand exceeded 18,000 units, continuing its segment leadership.
Wuling
- Wuling delivered 84,602 units in May.
- The Hong Guang S MPV had sales of 35,523 units.
- The Rong Guang family sold more than 38,000 units.