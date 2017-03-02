GM Fleet expands connectivity leadership with Spireon

General Motors Fleet is expanding its suite of industry-leading driver connectivity and fleet management solutions by adding Spireon to its telematics service provider roster.

Using the embedded OnStar 4G LTE hardware in the vehicles, Spireon will offer a customized version of its FleetLocatetool that will allow fleet operators to better manage their Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, beginning May 2017.

Spireon’s FleetLocate joins a roster of GM Fleet business solutions that includes a version of Telogis Fleet for GM and GM’s own Commercial Link tool. Each solution is turnkey, scalable and can help provide cost savings by eliminating unnecessary hardware costs and limiting vehicle downtime.

“Connectivity is the future for fleets of all sizes because the opportunities to help improve safety and reduce operating costs are so great,” said Ed Peper, U.S. vice president, GM Fleet. “With OnStar 4G LTE technology and sophisticated software — whether it’s developed by us or by leading third-party providers — we can deliver innovative business solutions that work for any customer.”

In addition to its telematics solutions, GM has the most comprehensive offering of connected services for fleet vehicles in the industry

GM has more than 20 years of experience delivering connected vehicle services via OnStar, which currently has more than 11 million customers globally. Nearly half a million are fleet customers’ vehicles.

More than 50,000 connected fleet vehicles are serviced by one of GM’s fleet management solutions.

In 2014, GM launched OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi[1] service and has more 4G LTE-equipped vehicles on the road today than any other automaker. Collectively, customers have used more than 10 million gigabytes of data since the launch of OnStar 4G LTE, equivalent to sending and receiving nearly 105 billion emails with attachments.

GM has the broadest deployment of vehicles compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the industry. Combined, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac offer more than 30 models compatible with the technology in North America, enabling smartphone users to display and control certain apps and functions via their vehicles’ infotainment system touchscreen or voice commands.

“Our customers want choices and no other automaker has the combination of services, experience and connectivity GM and OnStar offer,” said Greg Ross, OnStar Business Development and Alliances director. “The Spireon collaboration is the latest example of how we’re well-positioned to adapt to our customers’ ever-changing needs with both products and services.”

Spireon’s web-based fleet management solutions monitor vehicle and driver performance and give fleet operators insights to help them reduce fuel costs, idle time, labor, fleet mileage and maintenance-related downtime. They can also help provide insights into driver behavior.

“FleetLocate connected by OnStar helps make it fast and easy for fleet managers to gain valuable vehicle and driver insights from their fleets wherever they are, with no installation downtime,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO of Spireon. “We’re excited to offer our GM customers a ‘push-button’ onboarding experience for FleetLocate, enhanced by exclusive diagnostics and data that only comes from OnStar.”

Spireon’s telematics software is designed to help drivers identify and improve upon driving behaviors. It can also help customers manage their fuel purchases.

To drive further development and adoption of connected vehicle solutions, OnStar has an online portal that allows developers such as Spireon to work with GM to design, test and deliver relevant, customizable and seamlessly integrated automotive apps and services.

To learn more about GM Fleet vehicle connectivity and telematics, please visit GMFleet.com.

