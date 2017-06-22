GM concludes consent order with NHTSA and creates voluntary cooperation model

General Motors has successfully concluded a three-year consent order with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and is working with the agency to transition to a voluntary model for continuing dialogue on important vehicle safety issues.

The three-year order, agreed upon on May 16, 2014, resolved claims related to the timeliness of GM’s ignition switch recalls. Among other things, the order required regular, ongoing discussions between GM and the agency on recalls and other vehicle safety issues.

“Over the past three years, we have taken significant strides toward our goal of setting a new standard for customer safety,” said Jeff Boyer, GM vice president for Global Vehicle Safety. “For example, we took the important step of creating a new product safety structure, which has enabled us to be significantly more innovative with our safety oversight. We have also fielded and responded to hundreds of product safety concerns raised by our employees though our Speak Up For Safety initiative.”

The company has built a positive and productive relationship with NHTSA, and the proposal for a continuing dialogue includes regularly scheduled monthly meetings with senior agency officials, with expedited discussions as needed, covering field investigations, safety recalls and other issues. GM is also proposing periodic meetings with NHTSA and other stakeholders to advance safety discussions that benefit the industry as a whole.

“GM’s goal is to bolster lessons learned and to continue a cooperative relationship between GM and NHTSA to help further advance motor vehicle safety,” said Boyer. “In the spirit of continuous improvement, we will constantly evolve this approach to help keep the safety of our customers at the center of everything we do.”

