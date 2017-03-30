GM announces 2017 Q1 earnings conference call details

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) will announce its first quarter 2017 financial results on Friday, April 28 at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT.

A press release, financial highlights and presentation slides with notes will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, http://investor.gm.com in the Earnings Release section, and on GM’s media website, http://media.gm.com.

GM will host a conference call for financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT to review the results and answer their questions. The call-in numbers are:

888-808-8618 (U.S.)

+1-949-484-0645 (international/caller-paid)

Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure timely connection to the call. Audio webcast and taped replay information is available on the GM Investor Relations website.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.