Gilgen opens the door to more Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has extended its partnership with Gilgen Door Systems UK Ltd, with the company purchasing 24 new Volkswagen vans. The latest agreement is part of the firm’s ongoing fleet replacement programme, which will eventually see the door systems manufacturer replace its entire fleet with products from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Gilgen Door Systems is a world leading manufacturer of automatic doors, industrial doors and sliding-walls, with 50 years’ experience designing and building efficient entrance systems. The new vehicles have been supplied fitted with full livery and specialist racking.

The new vehicles will help Gilgen’s engineers provide a comprehensive range of flexible service plans to ensure their customers’ doors remain safe, efficient and reliable. Each vehicle features bespoke racking systems (developed in partnership with Gilgen) to carry the specialist parts and equipment that the firm’s service team require during the day.

Having previously ordered four Crafters and 10 Transporters last year, Gilgen has added 20 T32 panel van Startline LWB 2.0 TDI BMT and 4 Crafter CR35 panel vans LWB 2.0 TDI BMT to its fleet. The Transporter offers the ideal support vehicle for its service teams, providing a spacious and flexible load carrier capable of reaching inner-city locations with ease. The four Crafters offer greater load capacity for jobs that require larger and heavier items.

Roger Massey, Marketing Manager at Gilgen Door Systems UK Ltd, commented: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has worked closely with us to develop a package that suits our exact business needs. As a business, we were able to specify our fleet requirements with the sales team and they helped to source the racking for vehicles through their accredited converters. This meant that the vans were ready to go as soon as they were delivered.”

Both the latest generation Transporter and the current Crafter models offer superb driver comfort, efficient engines and high levels of safety, while three year warranties and market-leading residual values help give business owners long term peace-of-mind.

