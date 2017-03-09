Ghosn discusses the future of mobility at 1776

Last week, Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn participated in an interview at 1776, a startup incubator located in Washington, DC. 1776 is focused on helping high-growth startups in education, energy and sustainability, health, transportation and cities. The audience included media, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and policymakers. The interview was intended to help inform and influence investors and policymakers on mobility trends to support Nissan’s business objectives.

Ghosn described the future of mobility and how automakers and startups can work together on the technology “bricks” for products and services that surround the car, like ride-sharing. He also spoke on the kinds of talent Nissan is bringing in, from software developers to security specialists.

View video and full press release here

