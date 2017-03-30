GF Automotive: We put customers first

We put customers first and following that credo we will conduct a customer review in 2017. We want to know how satisfied our customers are with our products, our service, our information and communication.

Again we authorized the independent market research company Vocatus in Gröbenzell near Munich with the survey, to ensure neutral interviews.

Our primary goal is to be an innovative as well as reliable partner to our customers and we are focusing on continuously improving ourselves and the cooperation.

You are a customer and want to participate in our review? Then please send an email with the subject “customer review” to Kommunikation.sh.au@georgfischer.com

