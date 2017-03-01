Gestamp enters Romania

Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company specialised in the design, development and manufacturing of components for the automotive industry, has announced its entry in Romania, through the acquisition of a majority stake in a Romanian Company, owner of a plant which has the Renault-Nissan Group as its main customer via its subsidiary, Dacia.

The company is located on the outskirts of Pitești, the main centre of the automotive industry in the country. It has over 200 employees and invoiced 17 million euros in 2016. Gestamp has carried out the acquisition through its Turkish subsidiary, Beyçelik Gestamp.

The Romanian plant currently supplies small and medium-sized stamped components, as well as assemblies. Gestamp aims to increase turnover at the facility by manufacturing more added-value components. This acquisition will enable Gestamp to accompany its global customers, the Renault-Nissan Group and Ford, which have operated in Romania for several years.

Gestamp increases its perimeter with a new country

With Romania, Gestamp adds another country to its production perimeter. The company now operates in 21 countries and 8 out of every 10 vehicles produced in the world each year are manufactured in the markets in which Gestamp has production plants.

In the world ranking, Romania is the 27th country in vehicle manufacturing, producing 387,000 vehicles per year, of the Dacia and Ford brands, both of which have plants in the country.

In this respect, the chairman and CEO of Gestamp, Francisco J. Riberas, stated: “Romania is a country with a very promising present and future in the automobile sector and we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers based in the country the skills with which they are already familiar in other parts of the world”.

A boost for the strategic relationship with Renault and Ford

This acquisition serves to strengthen the strategic relationship with Gestamp’s global customers, Renault and Ford, with which the group shares numerous projects in different parts of the world.

Gestamp is the main supplier of stamped components to the Renault group and the second supplier of the Renault-Nissan Group. The new plant allows Gestamp to increase its presence close to the factories of the French group. It will also enable the Company to provide its services to Ford, with which Gestamp operates on various continents.

