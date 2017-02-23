Gestamp announces the construction of its first plant in Japan

Gestamp, a Spanish multinational company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of parts for the automotive industry, has announced the upcoming construction of its first plant in Japan, in a ceremony held in the city of Matsusaka which was attended by the Governor of Mie Prefecture, Eikei Suzuki; the mayor of Matsusaka, Masato Takegami; the CEO of Mitsui, Tatsuo Yosunaga and the Chairman of Gestamp, Francisco J. Riberas.

The new plant will be in operation in the first half of 2018. 70 people are expected to work in the plant during the first phase. Employment figures could reach 180 if the plant’s growth expectations are met.

Gestamp Hot Stamping Japan, the name of the new plant, will involve an initial investment of 37 million euros for the Spanish multinational, a figure that could reach up to 65 million euros (7.5 billion Japanese Yen) in a second expansion. The parts manufactured in Matsusaka will be intended for Japan’s domestic car market.

Thanks to the opening of Gestamp Hot Stamping Japan, Gestamp will improve its knowledge regarding the needs of Japanese car manufacturers, which the company provides service to in their plants in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

The built-up area of Gestamp’s plant in Japan will eventually occupy, in the two phases of its development, 15,000 square meters, on a plot of land measuring 59,000 m2. In these facilities, Gestamp will manufacture metal Body in White parts using hot stamping technology, the key to reducing the vehicle’s weight, an area in which the Spanish company is a world leader.

Gestamp will expand its industrial scope with Japan

With Japan, Gestamp will add a new country to its industrial scope when today’s new plant opens its doors in 2018, although the company already had an active presence in the Japanese market through technical and commercial offices that provided support to its clients over recent years.

In this regard, the Chairman and CEO of Gestamp, Francisco Riberas, pointed out that “Gestamp will offer, respectfully and humbly, a state-of-the-art industrial alternative that will complement what is currently on offer on the Japanese market, something that our clients are already aware of due to our relationship with them in many countries”.

A boost for the strategic relationship with Japanese clients

The announcement of the new plant reflects Gestamp’s strategic focus on developing relationships with Japanese clients, who already account for 29% of the world’s vehicle production, in addition to being a global leader in innovation in the automobile sector.

The important role Japan plays in Gestamp’s international strategy can also be seen in its relationship with the corporate conglomerate Mitsui, which purchased 12.525% of Gestamp at the end of 2016 and has been a partner holding a 30% stake in the Group’s American operations since 2013.

Francisco J. Riberas remarked that “Gestamp is firmly committed to Japan and to what this country represents for the world automobile industry, regarding both innovation and efficiency and quality. We trust that, alongside our partner Mitsui, we will continue to support our Japanese clients all over the world, while at the same time offering them our cutting-edge technology in their home market”.

