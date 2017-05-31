German EMS “DELTEC” automates SMD component counting with X-ray system from VisiConsult

VisiConsult is known for its innovative X-ray systems for non-destructive testing. For the electrical manufacturing industry VisiConsult has developed the XRHCount. The component counting system for SMD reels delivers exact results within a cycle time of less than 10 seconds. This leads to massive savings in the field of material management. The X-ray system convinces its operators, like the electronic manufacturing service provider DELTEC, because of its efficient functioning. The EMS premium supplier is located in Bavaria, Germany, and produces customized electronical components for the automotive, industrial and medical technic, as well as for renewable energies. Reliability, quality, a good price-performance ratio and the latest technology are the strengths of DELTEC. After a comprehensive side by side comparison of different systems, DELTEC has finally made the decision to use the XRHCount system from VisiConsult.

In comparison to the competition the XRHCount has convinced with highest accuracy of the counting results, a shorter throughput time and its high-quality X-ray software. Additionally, the system comes with free updates, including completely new features, for the whole system lifetime. VisiConsult also reacts fast in terms of special requests, like MES integration, and realizes them. DELTEC’s final decision to take the XRHCount was made because of the “Counting Cloud”. “The data base of the XRHCount covers nearly every component type. Missing component types will be post-trained by VisiConsult”, says Thomas Seidl, purchasing manager of DELTEC. “This function was of high importance for us and could only be ensured by the counting system from VisiConsult. Because of its good usability and reliability, we decided after a short test period to integrate the system into our operating procedures.”

The product portfolio of VisiConsult consists beside the XRHCount of many further X-ray systems for the industry, like systems for the inspection of automotive, aerospace and other components. Furthermore, VisiConsult offers mobile systems for the security sector and retrofitting of old or defect X-ray systems.

The specialist for customized X-ray inspection solutions and automation

VisiConsult is a family owned company located in Northern Germany and the leading specialist for customized X-ray inspection systems. To ensure the renown premium quality all products are developed and produced locally in Germany as turnkey solutions. This leads to cutting edge technology and a high flexibility. Being active in several fields like Non Destructive Testing (NDT), public Security and the electronics manufacturing industries VisiConsult offers a sophisticated product portfolio.

The company philosophy is to solve the customer’s inspection problems with tailored solutions combined with a premium post-installation service and support. More than 25 years of expertise in Automatic Defect Recognition (ADR) and image enhancement for a broad variety of industries combined with experienced engineers result in solutions that set new industry standards. VisiConsult is always looking forward to new challenges and is proud to be known as a reliable partner with sustainable products. Through an international network of trained representatives all around the world a reliable first-line sales and service network is spanning the globe

