Geoffery Merszei nominated as a new independent member of Oerlikon’s Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Oerlikon Group is proposing Mr. Merszei as a new independent member of the Board for election at Oerlikon’s upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) on April 11, 2017 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

Geoffery Merszei (1951, Canadian citizen) is Chairman and Chief Executive of Zolenza AG, an investment and advisory firm based in Zug, Switzerland. He brings with him over 40 years of experience in corporate governance and finance. For over 30 years, Mr. Merszei served in a number of senior management positions at The Dow Chemical Company, the last being Executive Vice President (EVP) of The Dow Chemical Company, President of Dow EMEA and Chairman of Dow Europe before retiring in 2013. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Merszei left Dow to be the EVP and CFO of Alcan Inc., and returned to Dow in 2005 as EVP, CFO and a member of the Board of Directors of The Dow Chemical Company. Mr. Merszei also previously served as a Board member of the Chemical Financial Corporation and Chemical Bank and the Swiss American Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves on the Board of ICL Chemicals Ltd. Mr. Merszei holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Albion College, Michigan, USA.

Prof. Dr. Michael Süss, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oerlikon, said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to announce Geoffery Merszei as the new nominee to the Board. His extensive industrial know-how and years of experience at Dow and serving on numerous Boards makes him a valuable addition to the Board of Oerlikon.”

All members currently serving on the Board of Oerlikon will be standing for re-election at the AGM. As per standard procedure, shareholders will receive by post all the information regarding the agenda and Board Member elections in the shareholders’ invitation to the AGM.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.