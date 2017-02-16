GENIVI Alliance and Open Connectivity Foundation collaborate on open standards in vehicle connectivity

The GENIVI Alliance, a community developing open source software and standards for the connected car and the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) standards body, today announced a liaison agreement. Under this agreement the two organizations will co-develop open standards for vehicle connectivity and vehicle data exchange, including a unified model for secure discovery and exchange of information between smart homes, connected cars and other IoT devices.

The joint effort will also address end-to-end security challenges and will be the basis for a growing number of V2X (Vehicle-to-everything) solutions, enabling new opportunities across multiple verticals.

GENIVI and OCF will also closely collaborate with the W3C Automotive Working Group, which develops an Open Web Platform API specification, to expose vehicle data to web application developers.

At CES 2017, the two organizations demonstrated a smart home gateway that featured vehicle-to-smart-home connectivity utilizing GENIVI Remote Vehicle Interaction (RVI), Vehicle Signal Specification (VSS) and OCF’s loTivity technologies. The well-received demonstration displayed visionary approaches on how connected vehicles can interact with IoT and the smart home.

“OCF believes in technology partnerships that will help drive our vision of ensuring secure interoperability for consumers and business, across multiple industry verticals,” said Joonho Park, executive director of OCF. “We are excited about today’s announcement which helps us build on our momentum to deliver specifications and open source components that will benefit the entire IoT ecosystem. We’ve had a productive, year-long collaboration with GENIVI, resulting in open source contributions to key IoT projects and technology demonstrations at CES 2017 that were received extremely well by attendees.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.