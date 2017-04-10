General Motors honors Comau as winner of coveted Supplier Innovation Award

Comau was named a GM Innovation Award winner during General Motors’ 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, March 31 in Orlando, Fla.

GM’s Innovation Award recognizes the top suppliers among thousands of global contenders that introduced innovations that benefit customers. Comau was named one of eight 2016 Innovation Award winners for creating a flexible robotic body assembly framing system for pre-production operations, based on the use of Comau’s standard products that have been adapted by General Motors. The solution will allow pre-production vehicles to be more easily manufactured using similar tooling and processes as they would in actual operations, thereby improving future vehicle launch quality.

“Throughout our long term relationship with GM, Comau has been recognized as a leader in innovation in the automotive industry. This award is proof that the continuous investments we make in our people and in R&D, are paying off,” said Dave Fett, Head of Automation Systems NAFTA.

During the event, GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM’s expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

GM recognized the most suppliers since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. More than half are repeat Supplier of the Year winners from 2015.

“We are focused on building positive supplier relationships, bringing new, customer-centric innovations to GM and being the OEM of choice among suppliers,” said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “The companies we recognize this year have brought innovation with the quality our customers deserve.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.