General Manager Steffen Schneider leaves MANN+HUMMEL

Steffen Schneider, President & General Manager Industrial Filtration at the MANN+HUMMEL Group, will, due to personal reasons and at his own request, leave the management board and company with immediate effect.

Kai Knickmann, President & General Manager Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturer, will assume temporary responsibility for the business unit Industrial Filtration.

Thomas Fischer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MANN+HUMMEL, expresses his regret: “On behalf of the shareholders, the management board, and all our employees, I would like to thank Steffen Schneider for his loyal commitment and trustworthy cooperation. We regret his departure and wish him all the best for his personal and professional future.”

Schneider had been with MANN+HUMMEL since 1993. He joined the management board in March, 2016.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.