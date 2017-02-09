GEICO’s Pearce elected HLDI chairman

The Highway Loss Data Institute is pleased to announce the election of H. Todd Pearce as chairman of its Board of Directors. Pearce is director and assistant actuary, GEICO pricing, product and reserving department, GEICO Corporation. He succeeds Thomas O. Rau, director, property casualty actuarial research analytics, Nationwide Insurance, who served as HLDI chairman during 2016 and will continue as a Board member.

“Insurers rely on HLDI’s comprehensive analysis of claims data to help us understand how advanced technology and changes in driving trends and state laws are affecting loss patterns in the vehicle fleet,” Pearce says. “I look forward to working with my Board colleagues this year to support HLDI’s important work.”

“We are delighted to welcome Todd as our new chairman,” says HLDI President Adrian Lund. “His leadership and expertise will be an asset as we continue to expand our analyses of motor vehicle loss information.”

The new vice chairman is Mike Petrarca, senior assistant vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company.

Other HLDI Board members are:

Justin B. Cruz, strategic data and analytics vice president, American Family Mutual Insurance Company

Michael D. Doerfler, product development manager, Progressive Insurance

Josh Grunin, assistant vice president data science, The Hartford

John Hardiman, director of public affairs, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Group

Ty Harris, executive vice president and chief product officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife Auto and Home

Adrian Lund, president, Highway Loss Data Institute

Justin Milam, vice president, personal lines actuarial research, American National

Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance

Hiep Nguyen, vice president, information, reporting and analytics, USAA

James Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group

Kathleen Ores Walsh, director, national product management, COUNTRY Financial

Robert C. Passmore, assistant vice president, personal lines policy, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America

Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and chief actuary, Auto Club Group

Bill Reddington, director, actuarial services, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies

Ioan Seceleanu, vice president, predictive analytics, Kemper Corporation

Douglas E. Smith, executive vice president, sales and products, Erie Insurance Group

Laurette Stiles, vice president, strategic resources, State Farm Insurance Companies

Hui Wang, vice president and actuary, CHUBB

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal insurance, research and development, The Travelers Companies

John Xu, vice president, actuarial, CSAA Insurance Group

Floyd M. Yager, senior vice president, property product management, Allstate Insurance Company

