GEICO’s Pearce elected HLDI chairman

The Highway Loss Data Institute is pleased to announce the election of H. Todd Pearce as chairman of its Board of Directors. Pearce is director and assistant actuary, GEICO pricing, product and reserving department, GEICO Corporation. He succeeds Thomas O. Rau, director, property casualty actuarial research analytics, Nationwide Insurance, who served as HLDI chairman during 2016 and will continue as a Board member.
“Insurers rely on HLDI’s comprehensive analysis of claims data to help us understand how advanced technology and changes in driving trends and state laws are affecting loss patterns in the vehicle fleet,” Pearce says. “I look forward to working with my Board colleagues this year to support HLDI’s important work.”
“We are delighted to welcome Todd as our new chairman,” says HLDI President Adrian Lund. “His leadership and expertise will be an asset as we continue to expand our analyses of motor vehicle loss information.”
The new vice chairman is Mike Petrarca, senior assistant vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company.
Other HLDI Board members are:
- Justin B. Cruz, strategic data and analytics vice president, American Family Mutual Insurance Company
- Michael D. Doerfler, product development manager, Progressive Insurance
- Josh Grunin, assistant vice president data science, The Hartford
- John Hardiman, director of public affairs, New Jersey Manufacturers Insurance Group
- Ty Harris, executive vice president and chief product officer, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife Auto and Home
- Adrian Lund, president, Highway Loss Data Institute
- Justin Milam, vice president, personal lines actuarial research, American National
- Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance
- Hiep Nguyen, vice president, information, reporting and analytics, USAA
- James Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group
- Kathleen Ores Walsh, director, national product management, COUNTRY Financial
- Robert C. Passmore, assistant vice president, personal lines policy, Property Casualty Insurers Association of America
- Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and chief actuary, Auto Club Group
- Bill Reddington, director, actuarial services, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies
- Ioan Seceleanu, vice president, predictive analytics, Kemper Corporation
- Douglas E. Smith, executive vice president, sales and products, Erie Insurance Group
- Laurette Stiles, vice president, strategic resources, State Farm Insurance Companies
- Hui Wang, vice president and actuary, CHUBB
- Andrew Woods, vice president, personal insurance, research and development, The Travelers Companies
- John Xu, vice president, actuarial, CSAA Insurance Group
- Floyd M. Yager, senior vice president, property product management, Allstate Insurance Company