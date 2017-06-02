GD Chalmers Transporting its way through Scotland with Volkswagen Vans

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has supplied electrical contractor and building services company G D Chalmers with six Transporters, with a further 30 planned throughout the year as part of its fleet replacement.

Working in partnership with local councils in Scotland, Paisley-based G D Chalmers, specialises in the rewiring of council owned housing estates, and has rewired over 80,000 houses to date. The six Transporters will be travelling the length and breadth of the country, and are the perfect vehicle in which to carry the engineers’ equipment, with an impressive load area and functional design.

The Transporters have been supplied by Glasgow Van Centre Baillieston and were chosen for their reliability, build quality and first-class economic performance over long distances. The vehicle has recently been named Best Medium Van at the Trade Van Driver awards.

Director of G D Chalmers, Paul Morrow, said: “We’re delighted to have taken on six Transporters. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a brand that speaks for itself and we’re proud to be associated with them and for our tradesmen to be driving such a reliable vehicle. They will be driving thousands of miles a week and the Transporter is the ideal vehicle for us to use, as it fits all needs of the business and is a tried and tested product.

“We look forward to taking on 30 more Transporters before the end of the year to aid all of our workers in our contract work across Scotland. The acquisition of the Transporters also includes maintenance and servicing from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and we couldn’t be happier with the vans.”

The Transporters have been fitted with tracking systems and variable speed limit systems and are the first Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles to be supplied to the company.

G D Chalmers has been synonymous with electrical contracting for over 50 years and has specialised in the rewiring of council owned housing estates. They have successfully completed contracts throughout Scotland, ranging in size from 100 homes, up to their largest commitment of 85,000 homes on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

