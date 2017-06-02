GAZ Group delivered new generation Gazelle Next mail van to Russian Post

GAZelle NEXT mail van is designed for transportation of six persons and 9.5 cubic m of cargo; the vehicles integrates advantages of a truck and comfortable minibus. The van body is split into passenger and cargo compartments. The cargo compartment is equipped with the mail racks. The passenger compartment has a table, luggage rack, locker, six key-lockable safe cells. The cargo compartment is separated from the passenger compartment by the partition with a door.

Convenient access to the cargo compartment contributes to the easiest and most expedient loading/unloading operations. The rear doors are fixed in the intermediate position at 90 degrees and when fully open at 270 degrees, ensuring unhindered handling even under constricted city space conditions. The plastic linings of the side walls of the van and water and wear resistant flooring made of sea-quality plywood protect the body surfaces against tear and wear. Lashing eyes enable to secure the cargo conveniently and reliably.

The price of GAZelle NEXT van is 25-50% lower than that of foreign competitors, and its cost of maintenance, spare parts and consumables is at least 1.5 times lower.



General Director of Russian Machines Manfred Eibeck:



“GAZ Group has completely updated its product line for the last four years and started manufacturing of NEXT-generation vehicles and buses in the majority of commercial vehicle market segments. Today we are ready to offer big customers comprehensive solutions for any logistics tasks based on high-tech, reliable and ergonomic vehicles. GAZ and Russian Post have a long-term cooperation history, and I am sure that NEXT-generation vehicles will take their remarkable place in the fleet of one of the most dynamically developing and renovating Russian corporations.”

Deputy General Director of Russian Post for Assets-related issues Eugeny Elfimov:



“Russian Post is now implementing the large-scale program of its fleet renovation focusing on models of domestic manufacturers. It provides for significant rejuvenation of our company fleet that includes more than 17 000 vehicles. Starting from 2013 the average age of mail vehicles has reduced almost twice – from 13 to 7 years. When choosing vehicles we pay much attention not only to their economic efficiency, but also their operation convenience for the post employees.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.