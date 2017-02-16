Gartner positions Infosys as a ‘Leader’ in Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned Infosys as a ‘Leader’ in its EMEA and North America 2016 Magic Quadrant reports for SAP Application Services.

Gartner’s ‘Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, EMEA’ report evaluates 19 service providers across multiple SAP applications and technologies and Gartner’s ‘Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, North America’ report evaluates 20 service providers. These reports assess their ability to deliver a comprehensive set of implementation and management services across the SAP portfolio of products for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and North America respectively.

Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys said, “Being named a Leader for SAP Application Management Services by Gartner is a recognition of the investments we have made in our services capabilities. Infosys is focused on building innovative solutions to help clients reshape their digital landscape. Over time, these investments in new technologies and pre-configured industry solutions have streamlined and accelerated SAP-enabled transformation programs for our clients.”

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP® Application Services, EMEA

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for SAP® Application Services, North America

