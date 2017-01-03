Garmin expands integrated driving recording technology with auto manufacturer Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the expansion of its sophisticated intelligent driving video recorder (IDVR) technology with Chinese automobile manufacturing partner Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile Limited (DPCA). Garmin first introduced its IDVR program solution with the Peugeot 3008 car model and this announcement now adds the recently-announced Dongfeng Citroën C4L car model to the exclusive list. IDVR technology focuses on recording road footage in high-quality 1080p/30fps and boasts advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as forward collision and lane departure warnings.

“IDVR is the first product in which Garmin has started a strategic cooperation with DPCA,” said Kip Dondlinger, Garmin automotive OEM manager of product and user experience. “What’s more, this opportunity has allowed us to establish an essential relationship with DPCA to enhance driver awareness for customers.”

The factory installed Garmin IDVR is integrated on the top interior section of DPCA vehicles, built-in directly behind the driving rearview mirror. With this favorable setup, the IDVR camera can monitor roadway behavior in front of the host vehicle and relay forward collision warnings if users drive too close to the vehicle ahead. Additionally, lane departure warnings are also programmed into the IDVR system to warn drivers of potential collision risks if they deviate from a driving lane or into oncoming traffic.

The driver awareness alerts of IDVR work in conjunction with vital recording capabilities to help create peace of mind for DPCA customers. The recorded footage is preserved in a microSD card housed in the IDVR compartment, once the footage is reviewed, the on-screen display will feature date/time, speed, and turning signal information. In case of potential road incidents, the unit will automatically save files on impact triggered by the CAN signal.

Garmin is currently manufacturing the IDVR hardware in its recently-opened factory in China as it continues to strengthen and expand its strategic relationship with DPCA. As part of the relationship expansion, DPCA plans to preinstall the Garmin IDVR to a diversified list of future Dongfeng Peugeot and Dongfeng Citroën vehicle models.

