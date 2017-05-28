Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination

Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), announced today that an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) at the International Trade Commission (ITC) made an initial determination in the enforcement proceeding brought by Navico, Inc. against Garmin. The ALJ’s initial determination concluded that Garmin’s sale of certain DownVü sonar products violated the ITC’s December 2015 orders arising from a previous Navico-Garmin ITC investigation. The ALJ recommends a fine in the amount of $37 million.

Garmin disagrees with the initial determination and will seek review by the ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.

“Even if affirmed by the ITC, the ruling has no impact on Garmin’s customers or dealers,” said Andrew Etkind, Garmin’s vice president and general counsel. “Additionally, the ruling does not impact in any way Garmin products with ClearVü sonar functionality, which have been on the market since 2016.”

