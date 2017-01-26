The future of mass public transportation is here: Tata Motors launches Hybrid & Electric buses

Tata Motors, one of the global top 10 truck and bus manufacturers today unleashed the future of mass public transportation at its Pune facility thus reiterating the company’s commitment towards smart and green technology and mobility solutions. The company launched the STARBUS ELECTRIC 9m, the STARBUS ELECTRIC 12m and the STARBUS HYBRID 12m buses and displayed a range of SMART BUSES FOR CLEAN & GREEN CITIES, designed, developed and powered by alternate fuels, to meet the current and future passenger transportation needs of Smart Cities.

Tata Motors has always been at the forefront of innovation providing products and mobility solutions catering to discerning needs of the society. Taking a leap, the company also showcased the country’s first FUEL CELL BUS (12m), LNG Powered bus (12m), and 18m ARTICULATED BUS. Developed indigenously, these buses are safe and comfortable and are economically viable ‘MADE IN INDIA’ solutions, Present at the launch, Ravindra Pisharody, Executive Director – Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to launch our new hybrid and electric buses today. At Tata Motors, our aim is to not only comply with emerging regulations of clean and green emission but also be ahead of the requirements. We have consistently been developing and manufacturing products that can contribute to CO2 reductions across all road transport segments and with early investments in new technologies, we are geared up to further strengthen our market leadership. With our new range of Future ready buses, we will continue to play an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability. We will work closely with government and regulatory authorities to intensify its efforts at tackling pollution, focusing on building alternative transport fuels and infrastructure, for smart cities of tomorrow.”

Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufacturers its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow. Besides its partnership with ACGL of Goa for bus bodies, Tata Motors also has a joint venture with Marcopolo S.A. of Brazil, one of the largest bus body manufactures’ in the world, for fully built bus (FBV) solutions. Tata Motors’ approach of manufacturing FBVs (Fully Building Vehicles), meets the government’s new norms in terms of safety, fuel efficiency, wider bus gangways, with the flexibility to be powered by both CNG and Diesel.

Tata Motors is one of the country’s largest bus manufacturers, with the most complete range of transit vehicles that meet every need, arising from day-to-day travel. It has continued to be a leader in this segment not just by setting technological benchmarks but also by adapting innovations effectively to suit Indian travel conditions. With a whole range of coach designs, e.g. microbus, intercity and touring coaches, luxurious inter-city travel options, to safe transport choices for school going children, Tata Motors is best suited to cater to customers’ needs with an entire gamut of day-to-day mass passenger transport solutions. The company continues to be a leader in this segment not just by setting technological benchmarks, but also by adapting innovations effectively to suit travel conditions in Indian cities and rural areas. The company continues to actively participate in the development and implementation of solutions for mass passenger transport in the key markets across the world.

Key Milestones for Tata Motors’ for Buses

A partner to several State Transport Unions and as a leading supplier to Bus Rapid Transportation System (BRTS) operators, Tata Motors E-Mobility journey began in 2005.

The company successfully tested CNG Hybrid Electric technology at the New Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010, presenting the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) with four STARBUS CNG-Electric Hybrid Low-floor buses.

These buses were deployed on a trial basis in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat.

This was the first time in India that hybrid buses were used for public transportation.

During the same year, Tata Motors also won a prestigious order to supply 10 CNG Series Hybrid low-floor city buses to EMT Madrid, a Madrid city public transportation company.

Delivered in 2012, these buses have collectively covered over a million kilometers.

Tata Motors has the largest number of CNG powered buses on the road today.

In 2016, Tata Motors signed a contract for the single largest order for Hybrid Electric vehicle technology, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), to supply 25 nos. of the STARBUS DIESEL SERIES HYBRID ELECTRIC BUS, with Full Low floor configuration.

These buses, to be delivered in Q1FY17-18, will connect Sion, Bandra & Kurla to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), improving feeder services, to the fastest-growing business hub in Mumbai.

Tata Motors also unveiled the country’s first ‘ZERO EMISSION’ Hydrogen Powered STARBUS FUEL CELL bus, which is a zero-emission mass transport solution, for inter-city commute

The bus has been developed in partnership with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

Combining hydrogen gas and oxygen, the STARBUS FUEL CELL in turn produces electricity to power the electric motor, with water and heat as a byproduct, for Zero tailpipe emission, a first by an Indian manufacturer.

