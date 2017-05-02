The full digital experience at re:publica 2017 – Daimler shapes the future of mobility

Daimler will be adding to the appeal of this year’s re:publica event being held on 8 – 10 May 2017 in Berlin with an array of digital mobility concepts. The re:publica event is one of the largest conferences focusing on the topics of internet, social media, blogs and digital society. The inventor of the motor car will demonstrate just how eagerly the company is pressing ahead with its transformation into a mobility provider and how systematically it is expanding the digitisation of its business model. Everything is underpinned by the four pillars of the CASE strategy.

CASE encapsulates the entire strategic focus of Daimler, amalgamating as it does the future-oriented fields of “connectivity” (Connected), “autonomous driving” (Autonomous), “flexible use” (Shared & Services) and “electric powertrains” (Electric) to form a single whole. The company is continually expanding its premium service offerings on the way to becoming a mobility provider.

Business Innovation as in-house idea lab The internationally operating Business Innovation unit under the leadership of Susanne Hahn has been the ‘think and act tank’ of Daimler ever since being founded in 2007: “For already ten years, we have consistently focused on the cross-divisional development of innovative business ideas. And for the sixth time, we are demonstrating at the re:publica together with various corporate units that we are actively shaping the digital transformation into a mobility service provider“. Since the unit was formed, successful business models were developed such as, for example, the car2go carsharing service, the moovel mobility app, the Mercedes-Benz energy storage unit and the STARTUP AUTOBAHN innovation platform. “We are convinced that innovation is only possible collectively. Our goal is to augment our various initiatives with innovative, creative ideas and solutions“, says Susanne Hahn.

Save the date: top speakers addressing key issues Daimler’s showing at re:publica revolves around an intense exchange with visitors to the event. The company’s presentation, featuring interactive LED displays in the form of a 360° cinema, uses examples to portray the current and future faces of mobility. The innovations being showcased in this very special arena include STARTUP AUTOBAHN as well as Croove – the private car-sharing platform from Mercedes-Benz that is being launched in various large German cities following a successful pilot phase. In addition to this, the smart “ready to” services, moovel, car2go and Fleetboard will also be presented. Plus, a number of experts will be taking to the re:publica stages to give talks on key issues of the future.

Autonomous. The Daimler future researcher Alexander Mankowsky reports on the concept of “informed trust” between autonomous cars and humans. He explains how intuition, cognition and neuroscience point the way to a cooperative vehicle. Workshop on Monday, 8 May at 5:15 pm, Stage T

Connectivity. Digital expert Adi Ofek from the Mercedes-Benz Technology Centre in Tel Aviv takes a peek into Israel’s Silicon Wadi together with the audience and explains how it is possible to address customers’ mobility-related requirements faster and more efficiently. Panel discussion on Monday, 8 May at 6:30 pm, Stage 4

Electrical/EQ. Axel Harries, the head of CASE at Daimler, provides answers to key questions on zero-emission powertrains during a discussion with author and mobility curator Don Dahlmann. They will also examine ever-present topics, such as convenient ways to find a parking space and how to avoid tailbacks.Panel talk on Tuesday, 9 May at 12:30 pm, Stage 5

Shared mobility. During an interactive dialogue presentation, Daimler innovation managers Bettina Ludolf and Ralf Lamberti conjure up a realistic future scenario that shows what everyday life, work and mobility might look like in a European city of the future. Dialogue on Tuesday, 9 May at 3:00 pm, Stage T

All activities at re:publica 2017 demonstrate how Daimler is actively shaping the future of mobility and capitalising on the opportunities of digitisation – an eclectic mix of electrifying possibilities, stimulating perspectives and heated debate. More information about Daimler’s activities at re:publica and the event itself can be found at: http://www.re-publica.com/

