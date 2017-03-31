Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. changes company name to Subaru Corporation

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. (FHI) is changing its company name to Subaru Corporation with effect from April 1, 2017.

To mark the change, renaming ceremonies were held today for employees at the company’s Head Office in Ebisu, Tokyo and three other domestic facilities.*1 The all-new Impreza launched in Japan in October 2016 and a large-scale model of the advanced variant of the 412EPI helicopter were displayed at the Head Office ceremony to symbolize Subaru’s commitment to growth as a distinctive global brand in the automotive and aerospace industries. Commemorative leaflets and newly produced Group lapel pins (pictured below) were distributed to employees.

FHI President and CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga commented, “We have long strived to make excellent products. In recent years, our effort has been expanded from making good products to delivering distinctive value which only Subaru can bring to customers. This change in company name declares Subaru’s determination to thrive as a brand that delivers value. When customers are satisfied, we see happy faces. We want to encourage even more smiles and create even more Subaru fans. Together with the new company name, let’s all make the Subaru team shine brighter!”

Based on our management philosophy of aiming to be a compelling company with a strong market presence built upon its customer-first principle, we will aim for further sustainable growth by magnifying our efforts to continue bringing our customers the distinctive Subaru value of “Enjoyment and Peace of Mind,” which we have cultivated over many years.

*1: Tokyo Office (Mitaka, Tokyo), Gunma Plant (Ota, Gunma), and Utsunomiya Plant (Utsunomiya, Tochigi)

Changes in affiliated company names

New Name Former Name Subaru Techno Corporation * Fuji Techno-Services Co., Ltd. Subaru IT Creations Corporation * Subaru System Service Co., Ltd. North American Subaru Inc. * Fuji Heavy Industries U.S.A., Inc. Subaru Technology Beijing Co., Ltd. * Fuji Heavy Industries Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Subaru Asia Pte. Ltd. ** Fuji Heavy Industries (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

