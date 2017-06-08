Fuel cell system manufacturing LLC reveals company logo

Announced on Jan. 30, 2017, FCSM is the auto industry’s first joint venture formed to mass-produce hydrogen fuel cell systems. Production is expected to begin around 2020 with the output shared by Honda and GM, which will then use the systems separately in their respective products. The plant, located in the same facility as GM’s battery pack manufacturing operation, is expected to create about 100 new jobs by the time it is in full operation.

FCSM President Suheb Haq also announced Wednesday that Environmental Leader, a leading daily trade publication covering energy, environmental and sustainability news, chose FCSM as a winner of its Project of the Year award competition.

“This is a great example of a partnership designed to leverage resources and innovate on a challenging topic,” one of the judges said.

Said Haq, “This is a nice early recognition of the very clean, advanced propulsion systems we will build in Brownstown. As the partnership between GM and Honda continues to grow, and we continue to make positive progress on our preparations for mass production, it is nice to know that our efforts are seen by others as being good for the environment.”