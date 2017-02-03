Freightliner and Western Star Dealer expands network footprint in Northern Plains

With its recent acquisition of Jack’s Truck & Equipment, Floyd’s Truck Center and Eddie’s Truck Center has extended its network to eight locations in Nebraska, Wyoming and South Dakota. The Freightliner Trucks and Western Star dealer will invest in facility upgrades, customer service enhancements and technician training.

“We’re excited about the addition of Jack’s to our family, and we’re even more excited about what this will mean to our customers,” said Mark Gillam, president and CEO, Floyd’s Truck Center. “We pride ourselves on creating a superior and consistent customer experience, and now we’ll be able to expand that significantly.”

Headquartered in Scottsbluff, Neb., and founded in 1948, all of the Floyds and Eddies locations are Elite Support certified. Elite Support is a program unique to Freightliner and Western Star that requires dealerships to undergo a rigorous continuous improvement process to ensure the highest of standards in service and efficiency.

“We share with dealers like Floyd’s Truck Center and Eddies Truck Center a strong commitment to investing in our network, and in their communities,” said Martin Osborne, General Manager of Distribution Network Development, for Daimler Trucks North America. “The addition of Jack’s to the Floyd’s and Eddie’s family demonstrates their dedication to providing a consistent high quality customer experience. Customers, whether they are local, regional or national, now have a great business partner who covers most of Wyoming, Western Nebraska and Western South Dakota. If they have operating requirements in these areas, they will have the confidence of working with a truly professional organization. They are an active participant in the network of Freightliner and Western Star dealers who are dedicated to executing on the industry leading product and service value proposition our brands offer. We have already seen initial early results and look forward to their continued success with their latest expansion.”

With more than 500 locations in the United States and Canada, Freightliner and Western Star trucks are backed by DTNA’s unmatched dealer network and factory-trained technicians.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.