Freightliner vocational solutions on display at Work Truck Show

Freightliner Trucks continues its 75th anniversary year at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Indianapolis March 14 through March 17.

On Tuesday, March 14, Dr. Wilfried Achenbach, Daimler Trucks North America’s senior vice-president of Engineering and Technology, will kick off Freightliner’s involvement in the Work Truck Show by giving the keynote speech at the Green Trucks Summit, the industry’s premier conference on clean energy innovations for commercial vehicles.

Following the summit, Freightliner will showcase its wide variety of hard working trucks in booth #4659.

In addition to the Freightliner truck models (listed below), Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), will also unveil the new Detroit DD8 for the first time. The new 7.7L in-Line 6-Cylinder medium duty engine, boasts a horsepower range of 260-350HP and a torque range of 660 – 1050 lb – ft. The DD8 will be available in the Freightliner® M2106, 108SD and 114SD models.

Freightliner solutions on display will include:

Detroit DD5 powered M2 106 Mickey dry van

Detroit DD13 powered 114SD Hiab crane

Cummins L9 powered M2 106 Curry Supply water tanker

Cummins B6.7 powered M2 106 Altec digger derrick

Cummins ISLG CNG Powered M2 112 VACTOR vacuum excavator

Cummins B6.7 powered M2 106 with EDI PowerDrive PHEV Altec utility body

Cummins B6.7 powered M2 106 Knapheide service body

Display engines from Detroit: DD5, DD8, DD13

“Freightliner partners with customers and Truck Equipment Manufacturers (TEMs) to deliver the best service and the best work truck solutions for their business,” said Mary Aufdemberg, director of product marketing for Freightliner Trucks. “We know our customers appreciate a wide variety of options to boost their productivity, safety and uptime and we are excited to give customers another choice by adding the DD5 and DD8 options to our vocational lineup.”

For more information, go to www.Freightliner.com.

