Freightliner displays its broad product line at CONEXPO 2017

Freightliner Trucks continues its 75th anniversary year highlighting the ruggedness of its Severe Duty product line-up March 7 through March 11 at ConExpo – Con/Agg in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A variety of hard working Freightliner Trucks will be on display in the booth (# S 63639), including:

Detroit™ DD13 powered 114SD with Beck Industrial concrete mixer

Detroit™ DD13 powered 114SD with VacCon Hydro Excavator

Detroit™ DD5 powered M2 106 with Valew service body

Detroit™ DD16 powered 122SD Heavy Haul Tractor

Cummins L9 powered 114SD with McNeilus Bridgemaster concrete mixer

“2017 is a year of celebrations for Freightliner as we celebrate our 75th anniversary including our industry-leading lineup of Detroit-powered vocational trucks,” said, Mary Aufdemberg, director, Product Marketing, Freightliner Trucks. “The Freightliner Severe Duty series was launched at this show six years ago and we continue to make innovations to this product line to set the pace for the vocational industry.”

Freightliner’s vocational product line-up includes the M2 106, 108SD, 114SD and 122SD specifically aimed at vocational segments that demand a variety of options and configurations for all-day productivity.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the international gathering place for the construction industries every three years in North America, spotlighting the latest equipment, products, services and technologies. The international IFPE exhibition focuses on the latest innovations and expertise in the fluid power, power transmission and motion control industries.

