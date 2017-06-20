The Free2Move mobility app is now available in France and Spain

The Free2Move app makes life easier. It enables users to identify all available car-sharing vehicles in their vicinity in just one click on their smartphone. Users can thus compare the location, characteristics and operating cost of available vehicles. They can either book or immediately access the vehicle of their choice for a period ranging between a few minutes and several days.

The Free2Move application provides access to six carsharing services in France, including peer-to-peer services or companies owning the vehicle fleet (also called public carsharing services). The application is free and available for iOS and Android.

• Koolicar and Drivy offer peer-to-peer car sharing throughout France;

• TravelCar offers peer-to-peer car sharing in major airports and train stations;

• Communauto, Zipcar and Autolib, urban car sharing services in Paris, let users pick up a car and thus get a booked parking space. The Communauto fleet includes Citroën vehicles, while that of Zipcar includes Peugeot vehicles.

The application is also available in Spain with urban car-sharing services emov and Car2Go in Madrid.

With 250,000 customers in Europe and some thirty operators, Free2Move now offers access to car-sharing services in cities across the following seven countries: Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden, the UK, Spain and France.

According to research by Frost & Sullivan1, France is ranked third in Europe for the number of car sharing users (320,000 members in 2015), behind Germany and Italy; it is ranked second for the number of shared vehicles (7,500 in 2015), behind Germany. The number of users of car-sharing services worldwide is set to multiply by 4.5 over the next 10 years, increasing from 8 to 36 million users between 2015 and 2025.

With its Free2Move brand, Groupe PSA aims to become a major player in these new mobility services. Brigitte Courtehoux, Director of the Groupe PSA’s Connected Services & New Mobility Business Unit declared: “Free2Move wants to meet the various expectations of its customers and facilitate access to these new mobility services. We want to make life easier for everyone in terms of travel, whether for a short trip in a city centre or over longer distances.”

[1] Frost & Sullivan study "Future of Carsharing Market", August 2016.