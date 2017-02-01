Frank Weith, Director Connected Services, Volkswagen Group of America confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Frank Weith, Director Connected Services, Volkswagen Group of America has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Frank Weith is the Director of Connected Services at Volkswagen Group of America. He is responsible for defining and implementing strategies which expand the connected services features to support customer needs in mobility and autonomous vehicle initiatives. This also includes managing the north American Market requirements for services and content, and identifying future technologies relating to connectivity and the integration into the infotainment and navigation platforms.

Throughout his 25 year career, he has spent 11 years working in Germany for BMW, AAM and Siemens. His collective experience ranges from product and manufacturing engineering for components and vehicle systems, product strategy and business development.

