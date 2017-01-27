Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang wins 2017 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value award for high-performance car

The 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 Mustang has won Kelley Blue Book’s kbb.com Best Resale Value award for high-performance cars. The track-ready Shelby GT350 boasts a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 526 horsepower and an 8,250-rpm redline. The exclusivity of the V8-powered coupe keeps resale values high; Shelby GT350 Mustang starts at $57,045.

The 2017 Shelby GT350 comes standard with a cockpit-adjustable MagneRide damping system, transmission cooler and differential cooler. For thrill seekers, Shelby GT350R’s extreme aerodynamics, carbon fiber wheels and aggressive suspension tuning make it a hardcore contender on the track.

For the comfort of an everyday drive, the car comes with SYNC featuring enhanced voice recognition and a 4.2-inch LCD screen in the center stack. Customers wanting more technology can upgrade to an optional 8-inch LCD capacitive touch screen system with navigation.

The Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value awards recognize vehicles for their projected retained value through the initial five-year ownership period, based on projections from Kelley Blue Book® Official Residual Value Guide. Kelley Blue Book residual values are established by experienced automotive analysts who review the output from statistical models built upon millions of transactions.

