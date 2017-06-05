Ford secures fleet deal with Harlow Council

Ford has been selected by HTS (Property & Environment) Limited to provide 70 vans to join their fleet, making up one third of the company vehicles, with Ford vehicles now accounting for over 99 per cent of the total fleet.

The vehicles will be used by HTS (Property & Environment) Limited, a new organisation set up by Harlow Council to provide a range of environmental and property maintenance services around Harlow. Services include council house maintenance and repairs, street cleaning and public space landscaping.

HTS (Property & Environment) Limited has chosen, in conjunction with The Procurement Partnership Limited (TPPL), a combination of vehicles from across the entire Ford Transit range. The larger Transit, which includes two chassis cabs with tipper bodies, and Transit Custom models are fitted with Ford’s new EcoBlue 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Transit Connect and Transit Courier vehicles are both fitted with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and both meet EU Stage Six emission standards.

Among the reasons for choosing Ford, HTS (Property & Environment) Limited and Harlow Council praised the five year warranty and the extensive support from Ford Transit Centres and service points, the nearest being only a mile from the depot. John Phillips, managing director, HTS (Property & Environment) Limited said, “Reliability is essential when choosing our fleet vehicles as they are essential in carrying out the vital work we do around Harlow. Ford’s fleet service to Harlow Council over the past 25 years has been first class, so we are looking forward to continuing this successful partnership.”

Owen Gregory, fleet director, Ford of Britain, said, “HTS Limited demands much from its fleet in terms of versatility and reliability and the diversity of the Ford Transit range can offer both. We work incredibly hard to provide the best fleet support systems to our customers and we are thrilled that this has been recognised by Harlow Council.”

