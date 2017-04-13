Ford Motor sales in China surpass quarter million, Lincoln sales double in first quarter

Today Ford announced March and first quarter sales results in China. Ford Motor Company sold more than 250,000 vehicles in the first three months of 2017, down 19 percent compared to the same time in 2016.

Ford and its joint ventures sold more than 90,000 vehicles in March, down 21 percent compared to March 2016; Year-to-date sales for Ford and its joint ventures totaled 243,530 vehicles, down 21 percent compared to the same time last year.

Monthly sales for CAF totaled more than 59,000 vehicles, down 30 percent compared to the same time last year; Year-to-date sales for CAF totaled more than 168,000 vehicles, down 31 percent.

JMC sold nearly 30,000 vehicles in March, a 3 percent increase compared to March 2016; Year-to-date sales for JMC totaled more than 70,000 vehicles, up 17 percent compared to the same time in 2016.

Lincoln sales have more than doubled to nearly 12,000 in the first three months of 2017, making the quarter the brand’s best ever since its entry into China.

