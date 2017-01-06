Ford Motor Company posts record annual sales in China; sales rise 14% to 1.27 million; Lincoln demand surges 180%

Ford Motor Company sales surged 23 percent in China in December, capping a record year for the automaker in the world’s largest new vehicle market.

For all of 2016, Ford Motor Company sales totaled a best-ever 1.27 million vehicles, 14 percent higher than 2015. That total includes sales by joint ventures Changan Ford Automobile and Jiangling Motors Corporation, sales of Ford models imported to China and Lincoln, which has become the fastest growing luxury brand in China.

In December alone, Ford and its joint ventures sold nearly 150,000 vehicles in China, up 21 percent over 2015. The growth was driven by strong demand for Ford’s expanded lineup of SUVs such as the Ford Edge and Explorer, the Ford Taurus large car, and performance vehicles such as the Ford Mustang.

“We have built some great sales momentum in China, particularly in the second half of 2016, on the strength of our expanded vehicle lineup,” said Peter Fleet, vice president of Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific. “Record numbers of customers are choosing our 3-row Edge crossover, elegant Taurus sedan, Explorer premium SUV and Lincoln luxury vehicles.”

Changan Ford Automobile, Ford’s passenger car joint venture, broke both annual and December sales records. CAF sold more than 957,000 vehicles in 2016, up 14 percent compared to 2015. December sales totaled more than 115,000 vehicles, a 19 percent increase compared to December 2015.

Ford’s five-vehicle SUV lineup has been a key driver of sales growth in China. Demand for the Ford Edge and Ford Explorer, for example, rose 123 percent and 36 percent respectively in 2016. The Ford Taurus also had its best sales month ever in December and annual sales surpassed 32,000.

Ford performance vehicles continue to attract Chinese customers, with annual sales of the Ford Mustang up 45 percent and Focus RS and Focus ST sales up 12 percent for the year. The new Ford Focus and Escort have also remained popular, with sales up 8 percent and 53 percent for the small sedans.

Jiangling Motor Corp., Ford’s other joint venture in China, sold 265,056 vehicles in 2016, a 7 percent increase compared to 2015. December sales totaled 32,193 vehicles, up 28 percent compared to December 2015.

Lincoln has also had a strong year in 2016, with sales totaling 32,558 vehicles, a nearly three-fold increase compared to 2015. Lincoln’s strong performance was supported by Chinese customers’ positive reception of Lincoln SUVs and the growing number of dealerships, which reached 65 in 2016. In terms of sales, five of Lincoln’s top 10 dealerships and 11 of the top 20 were based in China in 2016.

Ford Motor Company China Retail Sales Performance

December 2016 January –

December 2016 December 2015 January –

December 2015 CAF 115,654 957,495 96,960 836,425 Imported Ford

Vehicles 2,009 17,599 1,417 25,340 JMC 32,193 265,056 25,181 246,615 Total Ford

Brand China 149,856 1,240,150 123,558 1,108,380 Lincoln 32,558 11,630 Total Ford and

Lincoln Brand

China 1,272,708 1,120,010

