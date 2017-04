The Board of Directors of Ford Motor Company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.15 per share on the company’s outstanding Class B and common stock.

The second quarter dividend is the same level of regular dividends paid in the first quarter of 2017 and in each of the quarters throughout 2016.

The second quarter dividend is payable on June 1, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2017.

