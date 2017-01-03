Home > News Releases > Ford Motor Company to conduct news conference today

Ford Motor Company to conduct news conference today

January 3, 2017

When:

Tuesday, Jan. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. EST

Where:

 Flat Rock Assembly Plant
1 International Drive
Flat Rock, Mich. 48134

Summary:

The event will include remarks by Mark Fields and others, as well as an opportunity to ask questions. Media materials will be available at the start of the program.

For those not able to attend in person, the event can be viewed live via webcast here.

Additional Detail:

Please arrive at or before 10:30 a.m.

Reserved media parking will be available

RSVP:

To attend in person, please RSVP to Karl Henkel, khenkel1@ford.com.
