Ford Motor Company China sales rise 11% in April; Ford, Lincoln sedans boost monthly performance

Today Ford announced April 2017 Sales. Ford Motor Company sold nearly 94,000 vehicles in April in China, up 11 percent compared to April 2016.

Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) totaled more than 62,000 vehicles, up 6 percent compared to the same time last year.

Jiangling Motor Corporation sold more than 25,000 vehicles in April, a 15 percent increase compared to April 2016.

Lincoln sold more than 4,500 vehicles in April, a 95 percent increase compared to April 2016.

