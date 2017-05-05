Ford Motor Company China sales rise 11% in April; Ford, Lincoln sedans boost monthly performance

Today Ford announced April 2017 Sales. Ford Motor Company sold nearly 94,000 vehicles in April in China, up 11 percent compared to April 2016.
- Monthly sales for Changan Ford Automobile (CAF) totaled more than 62,000 vehicles, up 6 percent compared to the same time last year.
- Jiangling Motor Corporation sold more than 25,000 vehicles in April, a 15 percent increase compared to April 2016.
- Lincoln sold more than 4,500 vehicles in April, a 95 percent increase compared to April 2016.