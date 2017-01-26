Ford hires British-born Musa Tariq as Global Vice President, Chief Brand Officer

Ford Motor Company announces the hiring of leading brand expert, Musa Tariq as vice president and chief brand officer as part of its expansion to an auto and a mobility company and its drive to go further in connecting and engaging with today’s consumers.

Tariq, 34, is elected a Ford Motor Company officer and begins work Jan. 30.

Born in London, with a bachelor’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the United Kingdom, Tariq is responsible for further building and differentiating the company’s Ford brand, one of the most valued in the world.

He will work with Marketing, Communications and company leaders across the world to define, build and communicate the Ford primary brand and what it stands for with all stakeholders. His work will complement the successful vehicle nameplate brand marketing and communications work already in place.

“As we grow our business, we’re also expanding our focus on and investment in building and differentiating our iconic Ford brand, which is known, loved and trusted around the world,” said Mark Fields, Ford president and CEO. “Our opportunity is to connect with even more consumers and stakeholders – some who never have done business with Ford before – through compelling and culturally relevant marketing and communications. Musa has led transformational work at some of the world’s most admired brands, and he is a leader known for challenging convention. We’re excited for him to bring his expertise, knowledge and passion to Ford.”

Tariq will report jointly to Stephen Odell, Ford executive vice president, Global Marketing, Sales and Service, and to Ray Day, Ford group vice president, Communications.

Prior to joining Ford, Tariq was Apple’s Global Marketing and Communication director for Retail. In this role, he launched several initiatives that enhanced the retail experience in more than 490 Apple stores and for more than 65,000 Apple Retail employees around the world.

Prior to Apple, Tariq was the senior director of Social Media and Community at Nike, as well as the global head of Digital Marketing and later the first-ever director of Social Media at Burberry.

Tariq started his career in marketing and advertising, serving in leadership roles at JWT and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising.

Ford UK’s successful marketing campaign; ‘Unlearn’, that ran through 2016, challenged consumers to take a fresh look at the brand, using the Mustang, Edge and GT as bold examples of the direction the brand is taking.

