Ford Fusion named Best Family Sedan in 2017 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Awards

February 9, 2017

The 2017 Ford Fusion has won the 2017 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award for Best Family Sedan.

The smartest, most technology-packed Fusion ever is the first Ford vehicle in North America to offer adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality and Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection. These are among 20 driver-assist technologies available across the Fusion lineup, including Fusion Hybrid, Fusion Energi and Fusion Sport models.

Fusion Sport features a 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, along with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and continuously controlled damping for an even more fun-to-drive experience.

Every year, MotorWeek assesses new cars, trucks and SUVs, judging vehicles from a buyer’s point of view and taking into account such factors as trends, innovation, value and reliability.

