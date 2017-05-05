Ford Fiesta is the best-selling car in Europe in March

The Ford Fiesta is the best-selling car in Europe, according to Ford analysis of March 2017 industry data.

Customers purchased 47,000 Fiestas in March, a 12 per cent increase year-over-year,* to overtake the Volkswagen Golf as the region’s top-selling passenger car.

The Ford Fiesta has been the UK best-seller for eight years and, in a record sales month in the UK, it notched up 25,428 sales.

Almost 70 per cent of Fiesta sales in March were high-specification models, including 17 per cent in top specification Titanium series. Fiesta sales helped fuel a new car registration boom in Europe that saw a record 1.93 million sales in March – a 10.8 per cent increase year-over-year. Europe has now overtaken the U.S. to become the world’s second largest region for new car registrations.**

Ford sold 199,900 vehicles in Europe in March (up 14 per cent year-over-year), including 156,200 passenger vehicles (up 16 per cent year-over-year). This makes Ford the second best-selling vehicle brand in Europe with a total vehicle market share of 9.2 per cent.

“Fiesta was again our best-selling vehicle in March, making up 12 per cent of Ford total vehicle sales. Customers continue to be attracted by Fiesta’s distinctive style, powerful but fuel-efficient engines, and class-leading fun to drive character,” said Roelant de Waard, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe. “March was a stand-out month for Ford in Europe, with sales increases across the board.”

Of Europe’s five largest markets for car sales – Germany, the U.K., France, Italy and Spain – Spain recorded the most significant growth for Fiesta with sales increasing 97 per cent year-over-year in March. In Italy, Fiesta sales increased 21 per cent and in Germany 18 per cent year-over year. The UK – where Fiesta is the best-selling vehicle nameplate of all time – saw a sales increase of 8 per cent year-over-year, while Hungary, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Romania, Switzerland and the Netherlands also recorded significant increases in Fiesta registrations.

All-new Fiesta

The all-new Ford Fiesta goes on sale in Europe this summer offering four distinctive versions, including the stylish Fiesta Titanium, the Ford Performance-inspired Fiesta ST-Line and the upscale Fiesta Vignale.

An all-new Fiesta Active crossover – the first in a new line-up of Active vehicles to be rolled out across the Ford range in years to come – and the next-generation Ford Fiesta ST, powered by an all-new 200PS, three-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine, will follow in early 2018.

Featuring the most sophisticated driver assistance technologies and connectivity features ever in a volume small car in Europe, all-new Fiesta debuts an enhanced Pedestrian Detection system that can help prevent collisions at night; and the first Ford Active Park Assist system that can deliver brake interventions to prevent low-speed bumps when parking hands-free.

Cutting-edge powertrains include Ford’s multi-award winning 1.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine offering up to 140PS, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel offering 120PS – the first high-power diesel Fiesta powertrain.

*Ford of Europe reports its sales for the European traditional markets where it is represented through National Sales Companies. They are Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland

**JATO Dynamics results are based on information provided by JATO Consult, the company’s bespoke consulting service. Figures are based on 30 European countries. For more information please visit www.jato.com

