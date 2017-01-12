Ford expands safety recall for vehicles containing Takata airbag inflators in North America

As part of the planned expansion of vehicles included in the Takata inflator recalls described in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Takata Coordinated Remedy Order, Ford is expanding its safety recall on vehicles with certain passenger frontal airbag inflators after Takata declared those inflators defective. This action represents primarily a planned expansion of previously recalled vehicles to new geographic regions. Vehicles affected include approximately 816,000 Ford, Lincoln and Mercury vehicles built in North America:

2005-09 and 2012 Ford Mustang

2005-06 Ford GT

2006-09 and 2012 Ford Fusion

2007-09 Ford Ranger

2007-09 Ford Edge

2006-09 and 2012 Lincoln Zephyr and Lincoln MKZ

2007-09 Lincoln MKX

2006-09 Mercury Milan

Ford is not aware of any injuries associated with the passenger side frontal inflators included in this safety recall.

A total of 816,309 vehicles have been added globally to this expansion, including 654,695 in the United States and federalized territories, and 161,174 in Canada. Dealers will replace the passenger frontal airbag inflator at no cost to the customer. The Ford reference number for this recall is 17S01.

Customers who want to know if their vehicle is included in this recall can visit www.ford.com, click on safety recalls at the bottom of the page and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

