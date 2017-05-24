Ford dealers now offer servicing and parts for all vehicle makes in Europe with new Omnicraft brand

Ford dealers in Europe are now able to supply parts and servicing for all makes of non-Ford vehicles following the introduction of the new Omnicraft brand from the Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD).

Offering competitively priced, quality components and servicing from skilled Ford technicians, the new Omnicraft brand delivers greater convenience for car owners and an improved customer experience.

Omnicraft completes the Ford family of parts, leveraging the strength of the Ford network while also enabling dealerships in Europe to be a one-stop provider of parts that better serve used vehicle outlets, fleet managers and independent garages.

“Omnicraft is the first new brand offered by FCSD in more than 40 years and is an important growth opportunity for dealerships as they will be able to sell parts and offer service for all vehicles,” said John Cooper, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division. “Omnicraft is a significant benefit to our Ford dealers as they compete in the fastest growing segment of the overall vehicle aftermarkets business.”

For launch, Ford focused on developing the most commonly requested parts, including oil filters, brake pads and discs, starter motors and alternators. In the coming months, Ford will introduce engine and cabin air filters, brake master cylinders and wheel hub assemblies, amongst other parts.

At launch, Omnicraft parts will be available at more than 4,000 FordStores and Ford dealerships across 11 markets in Europe, with a further roll out to Ford approved distributors later this year.

Ford also offers its Ford Motorcraft line of replacement parts for older Ford vehicles.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.